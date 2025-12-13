Recruitment exam schedule for primary and mass education ministry announced

4. If a candidate fails to correctly write the registration number on the answer script, does not properly fill in the relevant circles, makes any overwriting or erasures, or uses correction fluid on the answer script, the answer script of the concerned candidate will be cancelled.

5. In the attendance sheet, each candidate’s registration number and name will be printed alongside his or her photograph and signature, corresponding to those on the admit card.

The photograph and signature on the admit card will be matched with those on the attendance sheet. If there is any discrepancy, the candidate concerned will be expelled and legal action will be taken against him or her.

6. Special search operations will be conducted to prevent impersonation by proxy candidates.

Bringing books, bags, wallets, wristwatches, pocket watches, electronic watches, mobile phones, watch-type mobile phones or any kind of electronic device, jewellery, credit cards, debit cards and bank cards into the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

If any of the aforementioned prohibited items are found in the possession of a candidate, the items will be confiscated, the candidature will be cancelled and the candidate will be expelled and subjected to necessary legal action.