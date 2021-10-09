Cabinet division can coordinate to stop overlapping: BPSC chairman

Why did such a situation emerge?
Recruitment tests remained suspended for about one and a half years due to the outbreak of coronavirus. No organisation could take recruitment tests. Under a special situation, we have been able to hold only 41st BCS, nurse and physician recruitment tests. As the corona situation has improved, so all organisations set dates for recruitment tests. As a result, a jam in the tests has emerged. The situation will become normal after a few weeks.
What should be done so that multiple recruitment tests are not scheduled on the same day?
The cabinet division can open a wing for coordination so that several recruitment tests are not set on the same day. The recruiting organisations can send letters to the cabinet division which can set dates for recruitment tests. This situation did not emerge earlier. No one was ready for the special situation. There will be no recruitment test jams if tests are held regularly.