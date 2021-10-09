Cabinet division can coordinate to stop overlapping: BPSC chairman

It is natural that the job seekers will be in a trouble as so many examinations are on the same day. We have already changed our schedule. The recruitment test for non-cadre officers under the expatriates' welfare ministry will be held on 14 October. We are planning not to take any recruitment tests on Friday and Saturday. When the recruitment test jam will decrease, the Public Service Commission will take tests again on Friday and Saturday. We don't want job seekers to suffer for our recruitment tests. If a candidate attends more than one exam on the same day, he or she will do badly or miss tests.