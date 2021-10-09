Employment

14 recruitment tests on same day

Cabinet division can coordinate to stop overlapping: BPSC chairman

Job seekers are in trouble as 14 recruitment tests are scheduled to be held on the same day. Several recruitment tests are being taken at the same time. How can this problem be addressed? PSC chairman Sohorab Hossain talks to Prothom Alo about the matter.

Mosabber Hossain
Dhaka
There are 14 recruitment tests on the same day. A recruitment test for non-cadre officers also falls on the day. What is your plan?

It is natural that the job seekers will be in a trouble as so many examinations are on the same day. We have already changed our schedule. The recruitment test for non-cadre officers under the expatriates' welfare ministry will be held on 14 October. We are planning not to take any recruitment tests on Friday and Saturday. When the recruitment test jam will decrease, the Public Service Commission will take tests again on Friday and Saturday. We don't want job seekers to suffer for our recruitment tests. If a candidate attends more than one exam on the same day, he or she will do badly or miss tests.

Why did such a situation emerge?

Recruitment tests remained suspended for about one and a half years due to the outbreak of coronavirus. No organisation could take recruitment tests. Under a special situation, we have been able to hold only 41st BCS, nurse and physician recruitment tests. As the corona situation has improved, so all organisations set dates for recruitment tests. As a result, a jam in the tests has emerged. The situation will become normal after a few weeks.

What should be done so that multiple recruitment tests are not scheduled on the same day?

The cabinet division can open a wing for coordination so that several recruitment tests are not set on the same day. The recruiting organisations can send letters to the cabinet division which can set dates for recruitment tests. This situation did not emerge earlier. No one was ready for the special situation. There will be no recruitment test jams if tests are held regularly.

