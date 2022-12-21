Employment

Circular published

68,000 teachers to be recruited at non-govt schools, colleges

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
As the husband (not in picture) sits for an hour-long recruitment test, Sonia Zaman (M) also takes preparation for job while waiting outside the test centre. The picture was taken from Mirpur Girls Ideal Collage in Dhaka on 17 January 2021. File Photo

The Non-government teachers' registration and certification authority (NTRCA) on Wednesday published the fourth circular for recruiting more than 68,000 teachers at the non-government educational institutions.

The aspirant candidates have been asked to apply online against 68,390 vacant posts at the entry level of non-government school, college, madrasa, technical and business management educational institutions between 29 December and 29 January.

All posts are MPO listed. However, the age of the candidate will have to be 35 or under as of 25 March in 2020.    

The circular read NTRCA will publish the post-wise list and the subjects against 68,390 vacant posts on 29 December at 12:00 am.  

Among the vacant posts, 31,508 teachers are needed for different schools and colleges across the country while 36,882 for madrasa, technical and business management educational institutions, it added.

