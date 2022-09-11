40th BCS remains unfinished even after four years

Public Service Commission (PSC) had issued the recruitment circular for the 40th BCS four years ago on this very day. But, the process of this BCS hasn’t finished as yet.

Though PSC finalised candidates more than five months (5 months 10 days) ago, the government couldn’t appoint them as yet.

Public administration ministry sources say, they still haven’t received all the medical reports and police verifications. That’s why the appointment is taking time.

Several officials of the public administration ministry have said that earlier medical exams and police verifications took even longer. This time, they are trying to wrap it up within a short period of time.