45th BCS: Re-Verification begins for excluded candidates, decision this month
Out of the 1,807 candidates finally recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), 1,702 candidates were included in the official gazette notification. As a result, a total of 105 candidates were excluded from the final appointment gazette despite successfully clearing all examination stages.
The exclusion of such a significant number of candidates following the PSC's recommendation has sparked widespread discussion.
Recently, the Ministry of Public Administration clarified the specific reasons behind the exclusion of the 105 candidates. Among them, 49 failed to submit the required paperwork and legal documents on time. Meanwhile, the remaining 56 candidates were excluded due to police verification reports and other administrative reasons, despite possessing all valid documentation.
The government is now reviewing the cases of those candidates who were left out.
Hunger strike at Raju Sculpture and unwanted incident
Despite having no criminal records, the candidates excluded from the gazette took to the streets to protest. They staged a hunger strike and sit-in in front of the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.
During the hunger strike, police picked up four candidates for questioning on suspicion of being affiliated with banned organizations. However, gazfollowing a preliminary inquiry that found no evidence of criminal involvement, police released them the following day.
The protesters said their movement was entirely non-political and a fight to claim their rights based on merit. Although the release of the candidates taken from the Raju Sculpture brought relief, they continue to demand the publication of a supplementary gazette.
Re-verification underway, government promises no injustice
The government has offered some relief amid uncertainty over the candidates left out of the gazette. A re-verification process has begun based on the candidates' permanent addresses to ensure that none of them faces injustice or discrimination.
Regarding the overall situation, State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari told Prothom Alo, "Of the 105 candidates left out, 49 could not submit the required documents. The government is taking the cases of those whose names were not included very seriously. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has given clear instructions that not a single candidate should be deprived of appointment unjustly."
The state minister confirmed, "The re-verification process based on the permanent addresses of those excluded from the gazette is now fully underway. We hope to complete the verification by the second week of this month. Those who were taken away from the Raju Sculpture have also been released. No candidate will be unjustly deprived of an opportunity within the legal framework."
45th BCS at a glance
The circular for the 45th BCS was published on 30 November 2022, drawing 346,000 applicants. The preliminary examination was held on 19 May 2023, with the results published on 6 June 2023, in which 12,789 candidates qualified.
The written examination took place in January 2024, followed by viva voce starting in July 2025.
After completing all stages, the PSC recommended 1,807 candidates for cadre posts on 27 November 2025. Nearly 11 months after the final recommendation, the Ministry of Public Administration published the appointment gazette for 1,702 candidates on 14 October 2026.
The entire recruitment process for the 45th BCS was completed after nearly four years, spanning the political tenures of three different governments.