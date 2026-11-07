45th BCS: Re-Verification begins for excluded candidates, decision this month

Out of the 1,807 candidates finally recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), 1,702 candidates were included in the official gazette notification. As a result, a total of 105 candidates were excluded from the final appointment gazette despite successfully clearing all examination stages.

The exclusion of such a significant number of candidates following the PSC's recommendation has sparked widespread discussion.

Recently, the Ministry of Public Administration clarified the specific reasons behind the exclusion of the 105 candidates. Among them, 49 failed to submit the required paperwork and legal documents on time. Meanwhile, the remaining 56 candidates were excluded due to police verification reports and other administrative reasons, despite possessing all valid documentation.