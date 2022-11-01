Employment

40th BCS: Gazette published recruiting 1,929 in different cadres

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The public administration ministry on Tuesday published the gazette of 40th BCS, recruiting 1,929 in different cadres. However, 34 candidates among the recommended ones by Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) were dropped.

The final result of the BCS was published on 30 March in which the BPSC recommended recruiting 1,963 candidates to different cadres.     

The BPSC published the circular of 40th BCS on 11 September in 2018. A total of 412,532 candidates applied for the vacant posts. The preliminary examination was held on 3 May in 2019, where 327,000 applicants attended.

However, only 20,277 candidates passed the preliminary test and qualified for written which began in January and ended in February. The result of the written examination was published on 27 January in which 10,964 passed and qualified for the final stage, viva-voce.

Then, the BPSC had to change the date of viva-voce five times due to the pandemic situation. The result was published on 30 March this year.    

