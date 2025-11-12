49th BCS: Final results published, 668 candidates recommended
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the final results of the 49th (special) Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination in a notification on Tuesday night, recommending a total of 668 candidates for appointment.
According to the notification, out of 683 vacant posts in the BCS (general education) cadre, 668 candidates who successfully passed the viva voce have been provisionally recommended for recruitment.
The PSC added that the remaining posts could not be filled due to the lack of qualified candidates.