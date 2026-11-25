In the notice published on Monday (23 November), the commission said registration numbers on the attendance sheets would be arranged in even and odd sequences to avoid any untoward situations in the examination halls.

In addition, the attendance sheets would be prepared by arranging each registration number through a random selection process on a room-by-room basis.

The BPSC said identifying candidates’ seats and examination rooms through the random selection process would take some time.

Therefore, candidates must enter their examination halls at least 30 minutes before the examination begins to identify their respective seats and rooms.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9:30am.

This instruction is also mentioned in the candidates’ admit cards and the important instructions regarding examination management.