51st BCS: PSC issues instructions for candidates, including entry to exam halls
Candidates appearing in the written (MCQ-type) examination of the 51st special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination must enter their examination halls at least 30 minutes before the examination begins.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9:30am.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the instructions in a notice.
In the notice published on Monday (23 November), the commission said registration numbers on the attendance sheets would be arranged in even and odd sequences to avoid any untoward situations in the examination halls.
In addition, the attendance sheets would be prepared by arranging each registration number through a random selection process on a room-by-room basis.
The BPSC said identifying candidates’ seats and examination rooms through the random selection process would take some time.
Therefore, candidates must enter their examination halls at least 30 minutes before the examination begins to identify their respective seats and rooms.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9:30am.
This instruction is also mentioned in the candidates’ admit cards and the important instructions regarding examination management.
The written (MCQ-type) examination of the 51st special BCS will be held only at centres in Dhaka from 10:00am to 12:00pm on 11 December (Friday).
Details of examination halls, seating arrangements and other important instructions will be published in due course on the BPSC website and the website of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
The BPSC published the circular for the 51st special BCS on 24 September in response to requests from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Public Administration to address the acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals across the country.
A total of 5,000 doctors will be recruited to cadre posts through this BCS. Of them, 4,700 will be appointed as assistant surgeons and 300 as assistant dental surgeons.
A total of 44,635 candidates have submitted final applications to sit for the examination.
The BPSC has requested candidates and all concerned to strictly follow its important examination-related instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination and maintain discipline in the examination halls.