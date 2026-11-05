9th teacher recruitment exam: NTRCA gives timeline

According to NTRCA sources, the viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions are currently underway and are scheduled to end on 9 December. The 9th teacher recruitment examination may be held afterwards. However, a final decision on the examination will be taken only after approval from the Ministry of Education.

There will be a major change in the recruitment process this time. For the first time, the registration examination will lead directly to recruitment rather than merely assessing candidates’ eligibility. As a result, it will be called the 9th teacher recruitment examination instead of the 19th teacher registration examination, following the previous numbering sequence.