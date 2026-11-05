9th teacher recruitment exam: NTRCA gives timeline
The 9th teacher recruitment examination under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) may be held in December.
The plan is to organise the examination after the ongoing viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions are completed.
According to NTRCA sources, the viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions are currently underway and are scheduled to end on 9 December. The 9th teacher recruitment examination may be held afterwards. However, a final decision on the examination will be taken only after approval from the Ministry of Education.
There will be a major change in the recruitment process this time. For the first time, the registration examination will lead directly to recruitment rather than merely assessing candidates’ eligibility. As a result, it will be called the 9th teacher recruitment examination instead of the 19th teacher registration examination, following the previous numbering sequence.
The last notice for the 18th teacher registration examination was published on 4 November 2023. The preliminary examination was held in March 2024, around four months later. After a prolonged gap, a new teacher recruitment examination is now being planned.