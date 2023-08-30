RRP Footwear and Leather Goods looking for junior quality controller

RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited is looking for Junior Quality Controller.
Location: Ishwardi, Pabna
About RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited
RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited is a rapidly growing company specializing in crafting premium footwear and leather goods. Our commitment to excellence and meticulous craftsmanship has positioned us as a notable presence in the industry. Operating from our advanced manufacturing facility in Ishwardi, Pabna, we aspire to establish a strong presence both locally and globally.
Position: Junior Quality Controller
Role Overview:
We are seeking a diligent and dedicated individual to join us as a Junior Quality Controller. In this role, you will play a vital part in ensuring that our products consistently meet the highest quality standards, contributing to our reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the quality control team to assess product quality at various production stages.
Conduct comprehensive inspections of materials, components, and finished products to identify any deviations from quality standards.
Document and communicate quality issues to relevant teams and actively participate in finding effective solutions.
Assist in implementing quality control processes to enhance production efficiency and minimize defects.
Maintain accurate records of quality assessments and generate regular quality reports.
Work closely with production and design teams to uphold quality parameters and address quality-related concerns.
Contribute insights and suggestions to continuous improvement efforts aimed at enhancing product quality.
Stay updated on industry best practices and emerging quality control techniques.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in quality control or a related field, preferably within the footwear or leather goods industry.
Detail-oriented mindset with a strong commitment to upholding rigorous quality standards.
Proficiency in observation and analysis to identify defects and inconsistencies.
Effective communication skills for collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Basic understanding of quality control principles and practices.
Familiarity with relevant software and tools for documentation and reporting.
Adaptability to dynamic production environments and changing priorities.
Education: A degree or diploma in a relevant field, such as quality management, engineering, or a related discipline.
Attributes:
Attention to Detail: Diligently inspect products to ensure adherence to quality standards.
Team Player: Collaborate effectively with colleagues from various departments.
Problem-solving: Address quality challenges with a proactive and solution-oriented approach.
Eagerness to Learn: Display a willingness to acquire new knowledge and techniques in quality control.
Organizational Skills: Maintain well-organized records and documentation.
Initiative: Take proactive steps to maintain product quality.
Application Process:
If you meet the qualifications and are enthusiastic about contributing to our quality assurance efforts, please submit your updated CV along with a brief cover letter outlining your relevant skills and experiences. Kindly indicate "Application for Junior Quality Controller" in the subject line and send your application to [email protected].
Application Deadline:
To be considered for this role, please ensure your application reaches us no later than September 15, 2023.
Note:
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further evaluation.
All applications will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
At RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, we are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer and encourage applications from diverse backgrounds. We appreciate all expressions of interest; however, only candidates selected for an interview will receive a response.
For more insights into RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, please visit our official websites: www.rrpfootwear.com and www.rrpgroup.com.bd.