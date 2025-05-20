43rd BCS: 162 dropped candidates now gazetted
The 162 candidates, who were excluded from the 43rd BCS, have been gazetted finally.
A gazette regarding this was published after 5:00 pm today, Tuesday. As a result, they will be able to join different jobs as BCS cadres.
These candidates have been holding different programmes, including press conferences, human chains and hunger strikes to get their names in the gazette. Prothom Alo published several reports on the matter.
On 29 April, some of the deprived candidates started a hunger strike to get their names in the gazette and legislation of a verification policy.
The recommended candidates from the 43rd BCS joined the job following a long five years of recruitment process. However, some 227 candidates did not get any job after getting excluded from the gazette. Names of 162 of them got included in the gazette today.
The circular of the 43rd BCS was published on 30 November 2020. The Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended names of 2,163 candidates for recruitment on 26 December following the preliminary and written exams and viva voce.
Following the verification process, the public administration ministry excluded the names of 99 people and officially appointed 2,064 people in the first gazette published on 15 October last year.
Later, on 30 December, the public administration ministry cancelled the first gazette and excluded the names of a total of 267 candidates, including 40 absentees in the medical test and 227 candidates found to be ineligible in the intelligence report, in the second gazette and published a second gazette appointing 1,896 candidates.