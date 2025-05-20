43rd BCS: 162 dropped candidates now gazetted

The 162 candidates, who were excluded from the 43rd BCS, have been gazetted finally.

A gazette regarding this was published after 5:00 pm today, Tuesday. As a result, they will be able to join different jobs as BCS cadres.

These candidates have been holding different programmes, including press conferences, human chains and hunger strikes to get their names in the gazette. Prothom Alo published several reports on the matter.

On 29 April, some of the deprived candidates started a hunger strike to get their names in the gazette and legislation of a verification policy.

The recommended candidates from the 43rd BCS joined the job following a long five years of recruitment process. However, some 227 candidates did not get any job after getting excluded from the gazette. Names of 162 of them got included in the gazette today.