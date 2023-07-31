77 promoted to head teachers at secondary level

The government has promoted a total of 77 assistant headmasters and headmistresses to the post of head teacher at various secondary schools.
The education ministry issued a gazette to this end on Monday.
The gazette shows several teachers were posted as the district education officers with the rank of head teacher.
The newly-promoted headmasters and headmistresses will now receive a salary of Tk 35,550-67,010 a month and enjoy other facilities as per the sixth grade of the national pay scale.
Previously, these teachers received salary under the ninth grade.