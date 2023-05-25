Huawei organizes campus recruitment event at IUT

Huawei has recently organised a campus recruitment event at Islamic University of Technology (IUT).
Selected students from this event will get the opportunity to work with this global ICT infrastructure and solutions provider.
The campus recruitment event was held on 23 May, 2023 when more than 140 students were screened through MCQ examination and interview session, stated a press release.
Senior HR manager Md Fara Newas and HR executive Md Khalid Hossain were present, on behalf of Huawei.
Meanwhile from IUT, professor and head of the CSE department Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal and associates professor at the CSE department Hasan Mahmud attended the event.
Regarding the campus recruitment event, senior HR manager of Huawei Md Fara Newas said, “The youth of Bangladesh has great potential in them, and Huawei recognises this.”
“Huawei strongly believes that providing our young talents with the right opportunities can empower them to reach great heights. We hope to continue working with these young talents to build a fully connected and Intelligent Bangladesh,” he added.
Professor and head of the CSE department Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal said, “IUT appreciates Huawei’s regular recruitments at our campus. These kinds of activities bridge the gap between industry and academia. Our Students are full of bright ideas.”
“They are also adaptable learners, and their passion and drive for new learning opportunities can lead to greater success for the ecosystem.”
“Most importantly, campus recruitment from an entity like Huawei is fantastic for students who aspire to build a career in the ICT sector. In this manner, the young minds can work towards the development of the country, utilizing the power of ICT,” he added.
Huawei is focused on developing ICT talents and it believes that giving fresh graduates an opportunity to work with a reputed ICT company will help them grow in future.
Huawei organises similar recruitment events at different universities on a regular basis. Last year around 100 fresh graduates got the opportunity to work for Huawei from various recruitment events.