Huawei organizes campus recruitment event at IUT

Huawei has recently organised a campus recruitment event at Islamic University of Technology (IUT).

Selected students from this event will get the opportunity to work with this global ICT infrastructure and solutions provider.

The campus recruitment event was held on 23 May, 2023 when more than 140 students were screened through MCQ examination and interview session, stated a press release.

Senior HR manager Md Fara Newas and HR executive Md Khalid Hossain were present, on behalf of Huawei.