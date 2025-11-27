46th BCS written exam results published, 4,042 passed
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the results of the 46th BCS written examinations on Thursday evening.
A total of 4,042 candidates passed the exams in various cadre positions. Of them, 2,336 passed in general cadres, 968 in both general and technical cadres, and 738 in technical cadres.
The results are available on the PSC website and Teletalk Bangladesh website.
A recruitment advertisement for 3,140 posts was issued for the 46th BCS. Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.
Meanwhile, yesterday, the final results of the 45th BCS were published.
The PSC has recommended 1,807 candidates for recruitment across various cadres.
On the same night, the new circular for the 50th BCS was also released. In this BCS, a total of 2,150 people will be recruited across cadre and non-cadre posts, including 650 in health and 200 in administration.