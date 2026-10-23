45th BCS: Recommended but dropped, allegations of state injustice; state minister assures re-verification

But that relief did not last long. Eleven long months passed waiting for the gazette notification. Finally, on the night of 14 October, the Ministry of Public Administration published the final gazette notification for the 45th BCS. Of the 1,807 candidates recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC), 1,702 secured jobs, while 105 were left out. Shamim Al Mahadi, Aleya Begum's son, was among those unfairly excluded from the list.

The self-reliant woman was shocked and heartbroken when she did not find her son's name in the gazette. Speaking to this correspondent over the phone, Aleya Begum raised several questions that she considered reasonable.

She said, “Let anyone from the government come and investigate our area in person. If even one person in the village can say anything bad about my son, I will have no further claim to his job. They can also enquire about him from his school, college and university teachers. If he is found innocent everywhere, why should my son be deprived despite committing no wrongdoing?”