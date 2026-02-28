Merit vs police-intelligence report: verification disparity still remains post July uprising

Despite succeeding in the most competitive merit-based examinations, a substantial number of talented candidates from at least three Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) batches now face uncertainty.

Although the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued final recommendations for the 43rd, 44th and 48th BCS examinations, authorities excluded their names from the final gazette solely on the basis of ‘negative’ police–intelligence reports.

Investigations show that 65 candidates from the 43rd BCS, 11 candidates from the 44th BCS (whom reporters were able to contact) and 21 meritorious medical cadre candidates from the 48th Special BCS were deprived of appointment.