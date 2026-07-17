BCS viva account: Why Tarikul preferred Administration Cadre over the Information Cadre

Md Tarikul Islam has been recommended for the Police Cadre in the 47th BCS. He had earlier been recommended for the Information cadre in the 41st BCS and is currently serving at Bangladesh Television (BTV). In the 47th BCS, his first preference was the Administration cadre, followed by the Police cadre.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he shared his experience of the 47th BCS viva voce examination. He studied at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka.