BCS viva account: Why Tarikul preferred Administration Cadre over the Information Cadre
Md Tarikul Islam has been recommended for the Police Cadre in the 47th BCS. He had earlier been recommended for the Information cadre in the 41st BCS and is currently serving at Bangladesh Television (BTV). In the 47th BCS, his first preference was the Administration cadre, followed by the Police cadre.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he shared his experience of the 47th BCS viva voce examination. He studied at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka.
Staying updated on contemporary affairs is essential
Tarikul Islam said candidates should be well prepared on recent events and ongoing national and international issues, as such topics are commonly discussed during the viva. To this end, he regularly read both Bengali and English newspapers. In his opinion, the habit of reading English newspapers is particularly helpful for candidates planning to take the viva in English.
Reason for wanting to leave the Information Cadre
During the viva, board members asked why he wanted to join the Administration cadre despite already serving in the Information cadre.
In response, Tarikul Islam said, “Every cadre is important. However, the Administration cadre offers greater opportunities to work closely with people at the grassroots level. It also provides wider scope to develop leadership skills and contribute at the policy-making level.”
He added that the board also discussed the Police cadre during the interview. In his view, the Police cadre likewise offers extensive opportunities to serve people directly in the field.
Cricket experience also proved useful
Board members asked whether he had any practical leadership experience. In response, Tarikul Islam shared an incident from his school days.
“I captained my team in a cricket tournament held in a neighbouring area while I was in school. We went on to win the tournament,” he said.
The board then asked him another situational question related to cricket, if he won the toss, would he choose to bat or bowl?
Tarikul Islam replied that the decision would depend entirely on the conditions.
“If the weather was overcast or there was moisture in the pitch, I would choose to bowl because such conditions generally give bowlers an added advantage,” he said.
According to Tarikul, the board responded positively to his analytical answer.
Solving a riddle
To assess his presence of mind, the board asked him a riddle.
The riddle was, a father and his son are involved in a road accident. The father dies at the scene. The son is taken to hospital, but when he is brought into the operating theatre, the surgeon says, “He is my son. I cannot operate on him.”
The board then asked who the surgeon was.
Tarikul immediately replied that the surgeon was the boy's mother. His answer was correct.
A test of courage
In another situational question, the board asked what he would do if, while travelling in a car, he saw several people assaulting a woman.
He initially replied, “I would call 999 and then try to stop them.”
The board then changed the scenario, saying he had no opportunity to make a phone call, was alone and had no weapon.
Tarikul responded, “Even then, I would try to stop them.”
The board further pointed out that doing so could put his own life at risk and might even cost him his job.
His response was, “I don't mind. A job can be regained but a life, once lost, can never be brought back.”
According to Tarikul, the board members appeared satisfied because he was able to clearly explain his position.
BTV's strengths and limitations
Towards the end of the viva, board members asked him about the strengths and limitations of his current workplace, Bangladesh Television (BTV).
As one of its strengths, Tarikul said BTV's broadcasts reach even the country's most remote communities. For people who do not have access to satellite or private television channels, BTV remains an important source of information.
When discussing its limitations, he said that, as a state-owned broadcaster, BTV is expected to reflect the government's position. As a result, its ability to criticise the government is comparatively limited. He also mentioned certain constraints in equipment and resource management.
The key to success
According to Tarikul Islam, the most important aspect of the viva is not memorising answers but being able to explain one's position with logic and reasoning.
He said he did not remain silent on any question. Instead, he tried to analyse every question and answer it in his own way. In his opinion, this ability to provide analytical and well-reasoned answers was what ultimately gave him an edge.