Food department’s written test 31 Oct

Directorate general of food has published the date of written examinations for recruitment in 131 vacant posts in 14 categories.

The exams will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm on 31 October (Saturday) at Eden Mohila College and Home Economics College in the capital.

The posts are: Laboratory technician, foreman, mechanical foreman, operator, electrician, vehicle electrician, assistant foreman, millwright, laboratory assistant, assistant operator, stevedore sardar, vehicle mechanic, assistant millwright and silo operator.