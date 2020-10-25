Food department’s written test 31 Oct

Directorate general of food has published the date of written examinations for recruitment in 131 vacant posts in 14 categories.
The exams will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm on 31 October (Saturday) at Eden Mohila College and Home Economics College in the capital.
The posts are: Laboratory technician, foreman, mechanical foreman, operator, electrician, vehicle electrician, assistant foreman, millwright, laboratory assistant, assistant operator, stevedore sardar, vehicle mechanic, assistant millwright and silo operator.
The examination was scheduled to be held in March but it was delayed due to the coronavirus situation.
The candidates are asked to download colorful admit cards from this link. Examinees are asked to call Teletalk hotline 121 in case of any inconvenience in downloading the admit cards.
The department of food had given circular for recruitment in 1166 posts. Exam dates of the remaining 1035 posts will be published later.