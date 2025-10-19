Five things to consider before starting freelancing
In Bangladesh, many young men and women are now looking for alternative career paths outside conventional employment. Some are weary of the rigid office routine, while others seek the flexibility of independent work.
With the growing availability of online job opportunities, freelancing has become a major source of hope for many. However, freelancing does not simply mean “working from home.”
It is a challenge much like running one’s own business. Without proper planning, this seemingly free lifestyle can quickly turn uncertain. Therefore, it is important to think carefully about a few key aspects before taking the plunge.
According to a 2025 report by Upwork, one of the world’s leading online freelancing platforms, nearly 28 per cent of skilled knowledge-based professionals worldwide are now working as freelancers.
Another 36 per cent of full-time employees are considering shifting to freelancing in the future. The same trend is growing rapidly in Bangladesh. According to the ICT Division, more than 600,000 freelancers are now registered in the country.
While independent work can be highly rewarding, it can also be demanding without proper preparation. Here are five important factors to focus on before beginning your freelancing journey.
1. Set Your Goal: Part-Time or Full-Time?
Before starting, be clear about your purpose. Do you want to leave your job altogether or simply earn some extra income? If your goal is to supplement your income, it’s better to begin freelancing alongside your job. This minimises financial risks and helps you gain experience. But if you intend to make freelancing your full-time profession, advance planning is essential. Think about how much you need to earn, what kind of clients you will target, and how you will find work. Without a clear goal, “working independently” can soon feel like being trapped in another job.
2. Understand Market Demand
Not all skills are in equal demand at all times. It’s important to know which areas are currently growing. Browse platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, or LinkedIn to see what types of projects are being posted most frequently. For example, there is a rising demand for video editing, content writing, data analytics, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tasks. Having a skill is not enough—you must understand how relevant it is in the market. You will only succeed if you can solve your clients’ problems effectively.
3. Choose Work You Enjoy
The biggest advantage of freelancing is the freedom to choose your work and schedule. But this freedom only matters if you actually enjoy what you do. If you choose projects only for the money, boredom and burnout may soon follow. Instead, focus on what you love doing. If you enjoy writing, learn content writing or copywriting; if you like design, start with graphic design or UI/UX. When your work brings you joy, your progress is faster and more sustainable.
4. Start Slow, Don’t Rush
Many people leave their jobs overnight to become full-time freelancers, but that can be risky. At the beginning, clients are hard to find and income is unpredictable. It’s better to start part-time alongside your current job for the first few months. This helps you understand market realities, workload, and client communication challenges. Once you start getting regular work and income, you can consider switching to full-time freelancing.
5. Learn the Business Basics
Freelancing means being your own boss, which also means managing your own business. It’s essential to understand the basics—setting rates, signing contracts, sending invoices, and paying taxes. Many new freelancers in Bangladesh are unaware of these aspects and face trouble later.
Always clarify work terms in writing (through email or messages) before starting a project. Deliver work on time and maintain professional communication with clients. Keep track of your income and expenses, and if necessary, consult an accountant. The more organised and professional you are, the more confidence clients will have in you.
The Challenges and Prospects of Freelancing
The biggest advantage of freelancing in Bangladesh is that location is no longer a barrier. A young person from Khulna, Dinajpur, or Cox’s Bazar can work with clients in London or San Francisco. However, competition is increasing. Along with technical skills, communication ability, time management, and a mindset for continuous learning are becoming essential.
Experts predict that the future of work will be shaped by “micro-shifting,” where individuals will manage multiple small projects simultaneously and distribute their skills across various platforms. It’s important to prepare for this change starting now.
Freelancing offers freedom, but that freedom comes with responsibility. Those who plan carefully, understand the market, and never compromise on quality can turn freelancing into a sustainable career path. The potential in this field in Bangladesh remains vast. So before deciding, ask yourself—do you just want extra income, or do you want to reshape your future entirely?