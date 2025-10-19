Five things to consider before starting freelancing

Another 36 per cent of full-time employees are considering shifting to freelancing in the future. The same trend is growing rapidly in Bangladesh. According to the ICT Division, more than 600,000 freelancers are now registered in the country.

While independent work can be highly rewarding, it can also be demanding without proper preparation. Here are five important factors to focus on before beginning your freelancing journey.

1. Set Your Goal: Part-Time or Full-Time?

Before starting, be clear about your purpose. Do you want to leave your job altogether or simply earn some extra income? If your goal is to supplement your income, it’s better to begin freelancing alongside your job. This minimises financial risks and helps you gain experience. But if you intend to make freelancing your full-time profession, advance planning is essential. Think about how much you need to earn, what kind of clients you will target, and how you will find work. Without a clear goal, “working independently” can soon feel like being trapped in another job.

2. Understand Market Demand

Not all skills are in equal demand at all times. It’s important to know which areas are currently growing. Browse platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, or LinkedIn to see what types of projects are being posted most frequently. For example, there is a rising demand for video editing, content writing, data analytics, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tasks. Having a skill is not enough—you must understand how relevant it is in the market. You will only succeed if you can solve your clients’ problems effectively.

3. Choose Work You Enjoy

The biggest advantage of freelancing is the freedom to choose your work and schedule. But this freedom only matters if you actually enjoy what you do. If you choose projects only for the money, boredom and burnout may soon follow. Instead, focus on what you love doing. If you enjoy writing, learn content writing or copywriting; if you like design, start with graphic design or UI/UX. When your work brings you joy, your progress is faster and more sustainable.