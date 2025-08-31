Metro Rail invites applications for new positions
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has issued recruitment circular no. 12 to fill vacant positions. Applications are invited online from permanent citizens of Bangladesh. DMTCL is responsible for the construction and operation of metro rail in Dhaka.
Position Title: Train Operator
Number of Posts: 15
Grade: 10th
Basic Salary: Tk 36,800
Educational Qualification:
Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognised university. However, third division/class or equivalent CGPA/GPA at any level of education shall not be accepted.
Age Requirement:
On 31 August 2025, candidates must be between 18 and 32 years of age. For age calculation, the date of birth mentioned in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examination certificate shall be considered.
Application Procedure:
Interested candidates may apply online via the website: dmtcl.teletalk.com.bd
Application Timeline:
Applications will open on 2 September 2025 at 10:00 am and will close on 30 September 2025 at 5:00pm.
Application Fee:
The examination fee must be paid within 72 hours of submitting the application. The fee is BDT 500 plus a Teletalk service charge of Tk 58, totalling Tk 558, payable through a Teletalk prepaid mobile number.
Examination Date, Time and Venue:
Details regarding the admit card will be notified in due course through the DMTCL website (www.dmtcl.gov.bd) and by SMS to the candidate’s registered mobile phone.
*For complete details and application procedure, please click here.*