Metro Rail invites applications for new positions

Interested candidates may apply online via the website: dmtcl.teletalk.com.bd

Application Timeline:

Applications will open on 2 September 2025 at 10:00 am and will close on 30 September 2025 at 5:00pm.

Application Fee:

The examination fee must be paid within 72 hours of submitting the application. The fee is BDT 500 plus a Teletalk service charge of Tk 58, totalling Tk 558, payable through a Teletalk prepaid mobile number.

Examination Date, Time and Venue:

Details regarding the admit card will be notified in due course through the DMTCL website (www.dmtcl.gov.bd) and by SMS to the candidate’s registered mobile phone.

*For complete details and application procedure, please click here.*