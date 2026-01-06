50th BCS: Applications fall below 300,000, recruitment within a year a challenge

An analysis of application statistics from recent BCS examinations shows that the 50th BCS has recorded the lowest number of applicants in recent years.

A record 435,190 applications were submitted for the 43rd BCS. This was followed by 350,716 applicants for the 44th BCS and around 318,000 for the 45th.

Applications rose slightly to about 338,000 for the 46th BCS, while 374,747 candidates applied for the 47th. By comparison, applications for the 50th BCS have fallen by approximately 83,796.

Experts believe that stricter timelines for recruitment and the regular publication of BCS circulars have encouraged only genuinely interested candidates to apply.

Changes to the preliminary examination syllabus and marks distribution are also thought to have contributed to the decline.