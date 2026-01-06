50th BCS: Applications fall below 300,000, recruitment within a year a challenge
A total of 290,951 candidates have applied to sit the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, the country’s largest public service recruitment test.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) confirmed the final figure Monday, after the application process closed on 3 December.
Although a fast-track recruitment plan has been adopted for this BCS, the number of applicants has declined markedly compared with recent years.
The PSC has said it intends to realise its “One BCS, One Year” objective beginning with this examination.
Comparative analysis of applicant numbers
An analysis of application statistics from recent BCS examinations shows that the 50th BCS has recorded the lowest number of applicants in recent years.
A record 435,190 applications were submitted for the 43rd BCS. This was followed by 350,716 applicants for the 44th BCS and around 318,000 for the 45th.
Applications rose slightly to about 338,000 for the 46th BCS, while 374,747 candidates applied for the 47th. By comparison, applications for the 50th BCS have fallen by approximately 83,796.
Experts believe that stricter timelines for recruitment and the regular publication of BCS circulars have encouraged only genuinely interested candidates to apply.
Changes to the preliminary examination syllabus and marks distribution are also thought to have contributed to the decline.
Roadmap and tentative exam schedule
Under the current commission, the PSC is working towards a clear target and has drawn up a roadmap to conclude the 50th BCS process swiftly.
According to the plan, the preliminary examination is likely to be held on 30 January. Preparations are underway to publish the preliminary results quickly and begin the written examinations from 9 April. Viva voce examinations may begin on 10 August.
The commission aims to publish a BCS circular every November and complete the entire recruitment process by 30 October of the following year. The objective of this new approach is to eliminate delays and enable meritorious candidates to enter professional life more quickly.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman professor Mobasser Monem said, “We are attaching the highest priority to achieving the ‘One BCS, One Year’ goal. From the publication of the circular to the announcement of final results, we are working relentlessly to complete the entire process within 12 months.”
“Our aim is to ensure a session-jam-free BCS and bring talented candidates into public service as swiftly as possible,” he added.
Distribution of cadre and non-cadre posts
A total of 2,150 candidates will be recruited through the 50th BCS. Of these, 1,755 will be appointed to cadre posts, while 395 will be recommended for non-cadre positions.
The largest appointment will be in the health cadre, with 650 physicians to be recruited. The administration cadre will appoint 200 officers, and the police cadre 117.
Apart from this, 120 recruitments will be made in the agriculture cadre, while 139 lecturers will be recruited for general colleges under the education cadre. Several new posts have also been added for madrasah and technical education institutions.
Among non-cadre posts, there are 71 positions in Grade 9, some 42 in Grade 10, and 278 in Grade 11. Although the number of posts is considered relatively satisfactory, the decline in applications may reshape the competitive landscape.
Changes to marks distribution
Significant changes have been introduced to the subject-wise distribution of marks in the 200-mark preliminary exam. Marks for Bangla language and literature and English language and literature have been reduced from 35 each to 30. Bangladesh affairs has also been reduced by five marks, to 25.
Conversely, marks have been increased by five each for international affairs, mathematical reasoning, and ethics, values and good governance.
Candidates will have to sit for 25 marks in international affairs, 20 in mathematical reasoning, and 15 in ethics.
The PSC believes these changes will allow for a more effective assessment of candidates’ analytical ability and ethical competence. Marks for other subjects, including geography, general science and mental ability, remain unchanged.