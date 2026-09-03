Govt picks academic over bureaucrat for PSC Chairman, the expectations now
Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian of the Department of Law at Dhaka University has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).
According to a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration, the President appointed him to this post. Upon assuming office, he will serve for a term of five years or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first.
However, the most interesting aspect of this appointment is not just who the new chairman is. Rather, what is significant is that an educator has once again been chosen to lead one of the country's primary constitutional recruitment institutions for public service.
Professor Nazmuzzaman Bhuian is not a bureaucrat. He is a university teacher whose subject is law. Consequently, his appointment to lead an institution like the PSC can be viewed from a different perspective.
While the relationship between the recruitment system for public service and the bureaucracy is extremely close, there is no absolute necessity that the leadership of the institution selecting future bureaucrats must also come from the bureaucracy itself.
On the contrary, leadership coming from the outside can sometimes bring a fresh perspective to the institution.
Previously, during the tenure of the interim government in October 2024, Professor Mobasser Monem of the Public Administration Department at Dhaka University was appointed as the PSC Chairman. Following his recent resignation, Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian of the Law Department of the same university has taken over the responsibility.
This means that two successive chairmen have been university teachers.
The role of the PSC is not limited to holding BCS examinations. Its part in selecting qualified human resources for the state is highly critical. When a young individual studies for years and sits for a BCS or any other public service examination, they want to believe that their merit, not their identity, political connections, or social standing will ultimately be evaluated. Creating that foundation of trust is the responsibility of the PSC.
However, numerous questions have long persisted regarding Bangladesh's recruitment system. The lengthy duration to complete examinations, complexities in the recruitment process, and allegations of irregularities raised at various times have created frustration among the youth. Therefore, rather than who is appointed as chairman, the bigger question is how far the new chairman can restore the confidence of job seekers in the institution.
This is where the leadership of a law professor generates additional interest, because fairness, equal opportunity and constitutional duties lie at the heart of the PSC's work. As an educator of law, it is not unusual to expect a firm stance on transparency, institutional accountability, and fairness from Professor Nazmuzzaman Bhuian.
However, simply being a teacher is no guarantee of capability. Similarly, being a bureaucrat does not automatically disqualify anyone. Viewing the question of institutional reform merely as "bureaucrats versus teachers" would be an oversimplification of the issue.
Ultimately, a chairman must be judged by his decisions, independence, and capability to run the institution. Thus, a major test lies ahead of the new chairman.
The PSC must be transformed into an institution where a job seeker can remain assured that their merit will be evaluated in a transparent and fair manner. Reducing delays in examinations, restoring confidence in the recruitment process, and keeping the institution free from political or any other unwarranted influence are also critical tasks.
The most positive message of Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian's appointment lies here. It creates an opportunity to break away from the notion that the leadership of key state institutions must only be sought within the traditional administrative circles. However, whether this opportunity will prove successful is something that cannot be concluded today.
Ultimately, whether his identity is that of a "teacher" or a "bureaucrat" will not be the defining factor. What matters most is how independent, transparent and credible the PSC can become under his leadership.
If a talented youth can enter public service solely on the strength of their merit without any influence or connections, only then will the true success of this appointment be realised.