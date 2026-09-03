Govt picks academic over bureaucrat for PSC Chairman, the expectations now

Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian of the Department of Law at Dhaka University has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

According to a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration, the President appointed him to this post. Upon assuming office, he will serve for a term of five years or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first.

However, the most interesting aspect of this appointment is not just who the new chairman is. Rather, what is significant is that an educator has once again been chosen to lead one of the country's primary constitutional recruitment institutions for public service.