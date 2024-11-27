46th BCS preliminary results republished, 21,397 passed
The preliminary result of 46th BCS examination has been republished and 21,397 candidates have passed.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) disclosed this in a notice today, Wednesday.
Earlier, 10,638 candidates passed in the preliminary exam and 10,759 new candidates have been added.
So a total of 21,397 candidates have been selected for the written exam, according to the PSC notice.
The preliminary exam of 46th BCS was held on 26 April 2024.
The results of the preliminary exam can be found on the PSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).
The specific date and schedule for the 46th BCS written exam will be announced later on the PSC website and through a press release.
According to PSC sources, in the results of the 46th BCS preliminary exam announced on 9 May, 10,638 candidates were selected for the written exam.