48th BCS exam on 18 July

The written (MCQ-type) examination for the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held on 18 July. The exam will begin at 10:00 am and continue until 12:00 noon.

This information was announced in a press release issued by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday.

According to the notice, details regarding exam centres, seating arrangements, and other important instructions will be published in due time on the PSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).