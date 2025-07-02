48th BCS exam on 18 July
The written (MCQ-type) examination for the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held on 18 July. The exam will begin at 10:00 am and continue until 12:00 noon.
This information was announced in a press release issued by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday.
According to the notice, details regarding exam centres, seating arrangements, and other important instructions will be published in due time on the PSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).
The 48th special BCS aims to recruit 3,000 physicians. Among them, 2,700 positions are for Assistant Surgeons and 300 for Assistant Dental Surgeons.
PSC has earlier stated that the total marks for the 48th special BCS exam will be 300. Of this, the written exam using the MCQ format will carry 200 marks, while the viva voce (oral examination) will carry 100 marks.
The 200-mark MCQ written exam will be divided equally between two sections: 100 marks on Medical Science and 100 marks on General Topics.
The 100 marks allocated for General Topics will be distributed as follows: 20 marks for Bangla, 20 for English, 20 for Bangladesh Affairs, 20 for International Affairs, 10 for Mental Ability, and 10 for Mathematical Reasoning.