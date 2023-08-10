43rd BCS: Written test results to publish next week

The results of the written tests of the 43rd BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examinations will be published in the next week. Viva voce of the candidates who would pass the test will begin within the shortest possible time.
A source at Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Thursday.
The BPSC has already completed all preparations to publish the results of the written tests and the results will be out at beginning of next week, according to this source.
The source also confirmed Prothom Alo that viva voce will start in 10-15 days following the release of the results.
Written examinations of the 43rd BCS began in July 2022 while the preliminary test was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur centres simultaneously on 29 October 2021.
The results of preliminary test were published on 20 January 2022 and 15,229 candidates cleared the test.
The BPSC issued a circular of the 43rd BCS exams on 30 November 2020, seeking application against 1,814 vacant posts in various cadres. These include 300 in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.
As many as 435,190 candidates applied for the preliminary test of 43rd BCS.