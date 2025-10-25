Teachers' registration certificate: NTRCA issues new directives on verification
The Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has issued a new directive regarding the verification of teacher registration certificates.
The information was announced in a circular signed by Assistant Director Firoz Ahmed on 20 October.
According to the circular, if any educational institution wishes to verify the authenticity of the registration certificate of a teacher employed at their institution, they must apply with the required information and documents as per the prescribed format.
The application may be submitted directly, through a representative, by post, or via courier to the NTRCA office. No fee will be charged for the verification of the certificate.
Documents required for certificate verification:
Teacher Registration Certificate
Appointment Letter
Joining Letter
All documents must be attested by the head of the institution and forwarded to the Chairman, NTRCA, with the head’s official forwarding letter.
After verification, the report will be sent to the concerned institution’s email address and will also be uploaded to the “Certificate Verification” service box on the NTRCA website.
For further details, please visit the official NTRCA website.