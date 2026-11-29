The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has cited waiting for the 46th BCS gazette notification as the reason for the unusual delay, in comparison to other BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exams, in publishing the results of the 50th BCS.

Some of the candidates of the 50th BCS have welcomed this initiative by PSC.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a candidate stated that they had previously appeared in several BCS examinations and performed satisfactorily but returned empty-handed without being recommended for any cadre or non-cadre post, due to repeat cadre recommendations.

The candidate welcomed PSC's decision not to repeatedly recommend the same candidate based on the gazette.

According to the candidate, waiting for the gazette is reasonable if it meant more eligible jobseekers could receive recommendations, even if the results are delayed slightly.