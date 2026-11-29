50th BCS results delayed: Could PSC stop repeat cadre recommendations?
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has cited waiting for the 46th BCS gazette notification as the reason for the unusual delay, in comparison to other BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exams, in publishing the results of the 50th BCS.
Some of the candidates of the 50th BCS have welcomed this initiative by PSC.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a candidate stated that they had previously appeared in several BCS examinations and performed satisfactorily but returned empty-handed without being recommended for any cadre or non-cadre post, due to repeat cadre recommendations.
The candidate welcomed PSC's decision not to repeatedly recommend the same candidate based on the gazette.
According to the candidate, waiting for the gazette is reasonable if it meant more eligible jobseekers could receive recommendations, even if the results are delayed slightly.
However, the candidate expressed concern that even 10 months after the publication of the final results of the 46th BCS, the gazette has not been issued yet.
The candidate demanded the quick completion of the 46th BCS gazette and publish the results of the 50th BCS as soon as possible. Some of the candidates also called for supplementary results for the 50th BCS after the gazette notification of the 47th BCS is published.
The problem of repeat and lower-cadre recommendations has become increasingly acute in several recent BCS examinations. As a result, many qualified unemployed candidates are being deprived of the jobs they aspire to.
The 44th BCS saw a record number of candidates receive repeat cadre recommendations. Following this, a rule was formulated to exclude repeat cadre recommendations.
However, the problem was not fully resolved. Instead, a new "lower-cadre" problem emerged in subsequent examinations, from 45th to 47th BCS.
After formulating the rule not to re-recommend the same candidate for the same cadre, candidates omit the cadre in which they were recommended from the re-choice form provided during the viva voce of the subsequent BCS and choose other cadres. As a result, candidates are being recommended for lower cadres in the subsequent BCS.
For example, someone who was recommended for the administration cadre in a previous BCS gets recommended for the tax cadre, family planning cadre, or often non-cadre in the subsequent BCS. In most cases, candidates recommended for lower cadres in any BCS do not join. Thus a vast number of posts remain vacant.
The large number of candidates receiving "lower-cadre" recommendations in the 45th to 47th BCS examinations is highly disappointing.
Candidates believe that if lower-cadre recommendations are not stopped, delaying the publication of the 50th BCS results will be entirely unreasonable and unjustified.
According to them, the problem of lower cadre recommendations is currently a bigger issue than repeat cadres.
Because now, candidates do not keep previously recommended cadres in their re-choice forms. As a result, the lower cadre problem has taken an acute shape in place of the repeat cadre problem. Therefore, 50th BCS candidates believe it will be an unreasonable decision to wait only for the 46th BCS gazette to stop repeat cadre recommendations without solving the lower cadre problem. They want to see effective steps from the PSC to stop lower cadre recommendations.
At the same time, candidates have also demanded adding vacant posts from the 45th and 46th BCS to the 50th BCS. They have drawn the attention of the Ministry of Public Administration and the PSC Chairman in this regard.
Since waiting for the gazette of previous BCS exams is causing unusual delays in publishing results and the PSC has even failed to follow its self-declared calendar, candidates want to see effective steps from the Ministry of Public Administration and the PSC regarding the inclusion of vacant posts from those BCS exams into the 50th BCS.
Although a total of 6,165 candidates passed the 50th BCS written exam, there are only 2,150 posts in total, combining cadre and non-cadre. In this situation, if the number of posts is not increased, two-thirds of the qualified candidates will return empty-handed.
Therefore, candidates strongly demanded the inclusion of vacant posts from previous BCS exams into the 50th BCS.
If the reasons shown by the PSC for the unusual delay in publishing results are not reflected in the results, the candidates will be disappointed, and delays in publishing results should be avoided.
* The author is a candidate awaiting the 50th BCS results and wishes to remain anonymous.