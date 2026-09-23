Primary teachers: Appointment letters on 24 Sept, if police verification cleared

The long wait for candidates finally selected for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools is coming to an end.

Administrative preparations for issuing appointment letters to the selected candidates have been completed.

The appointment letters will be issued in different districts across the country from tomorrow, Thursday (24 September).

Sources at the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) said the appointment letters would be distributed by the respective district primary education offices.

Recommended candidates will collect their appointment letters directly from their respective district offices. After receiving the appointment letters, the candidates will have to join their respective district education offices on 1 October. As announced earlier, their placement is scheduled to begin on 4 October.