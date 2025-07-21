48th BCS results published
The results of the written (MCQ-type) examination for the 48th BCS (Special) exam have been published.
A total of 5,206 candidates have passed. Among them, 4,695 candidates passed for the post of BCS (Health) Assistant Surgeon, and 511 candidates passed for the post of BCS (Health) Assistant Dental Surgeon. The results were announced on Sunday night.
According to notice issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC), 4,695 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the post of Assistant Surgeon, and 511 candidates for the post of Assistant Dental Surgeon. The full results and relevant information are available on the official website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission. The PSC reserves the right to amend the published results if necessary for valid reasons.
Meanwhile, the 48th BCS (special) exam 2025 was held last Friday, with 41,025 candidates participating. The government plans to recruit 3,000 doctors through this BCS.
Earlier, the PSC announced that the 48th Special BCS would be held for a total of 300 marks—of which 200 marks are for the written MCQ-based exam, and 100 marks are allocated for the viva voce (oral exam).
In the MCQ section, 100 marks were for medical science and 100 marks for general subjects. The general subject section includes 20 marks each for Bangla, English, Bangladesh affairs, and international affairs, and 10 marks each for mental skills and mathematical reasoning.