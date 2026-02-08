46th BCS results: 1,457 candidates recommended for appointment

Position Numbers and Cadre-Based Recruitment— In the 46th BCS, the highest recruitment was given in the health cadre out of the 3,140 positions.

In this cadre, 1,682 candidates have been finally recommended as Assistant Surgeons and 16 as Assistant Dental Surgeons.

Additionally, 920 candidates will be appointed in the education cadre, 274 in the administration cadre, 80 in the police cadre, and 10 in the foreign cadre. Qualified candidates have been selected for various positions in other technical and professional cadres based on the merit list.

The PSC Chairman, Professor Mobasser Monem, sees the reduction in the lengthiness of the recruitment process as a major success.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the publication of results in the shortest possible time, he said that the commission has made every effort to bring speed into every step of the BCS recruitment process.