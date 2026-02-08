46th BCS results: 1,457 candidates recommended for appointment
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the final results of the 46th BCS examination.
Initially, 1,457 candidates have been recommended for recruitment in various cadres in this BCS.
The PSC released this result today, Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, following approval at a special meeting, the PSC temporarily recommended 1,457 candidates for final recruitment in various cadres. In this competitive process conducted for 3,140 vacant positions, candidates were finally selected based on merit and preference.
Three Stages of Competition and Record Speed Result— In the journey of the 46th BCS, a candidate had to go through three extremely difficult stages.
Although 337,986 candidates applied to participate in this BCS, 254,561 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination in person. After the preliminary selection, 21,397 candidates got the opportunity to participate in the written examination.
The PSC has achieved unprecedented speed in result publication this time by using a modern ''Circular Evaluation System'' for evaluating answer sheets. While it took 15 months to publish the written results of the 44th BCS, the written results of the 46th BCS were published in less than three months. After the viva voce examination of 4,050 candidates who passed the written test, this final recommendation was made today.
Position Numbers and Cadre-Based Recruitment— In the 46th BCS, the highest recruitment was given in the health cadre out of the 3,140 positions.
In this cadre, 1,682 candidates have been finally recommended as Assistant Surgeons and 16 as Assistant Dental Surgeons.
Additionally, 920 candidates will be appointed in the education cadre, 274 in the administration cadre, 80 in the police cadre, and 10 in the foreign cadre. Qualified candidates have been selected for various positions in other technical and professional cadres based on the merit list.
The PSC Chairman, Professor Mobasser Monem, sees the reduction in the lengthiness of the recruitment process as a major success.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the publication of results in the shortest possible time, he said that the commission has made every effort to bring speed into every step of the BCS recruitment process.
After delivering written exam results in record time, the goal of publishing the final results in the shortest possible time after the oral exam has been successfully achieved.
He expressed optimism that as a result of this fast recruitment process, several thousand qualified and talented candidates will be able to quickly enter into the country’s administrative and service roles and contribute to nation-building.