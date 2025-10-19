49th special BCS result: 1219 pass written exam
The results of the Multiple Choice (MCQ-type) written exams for the 49th (special) Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) published on Sunday night.
According to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) notification, as many as 1219 candidates passed the exam, held exclusively for the general education cadres.
The viva voce (oral) examinations are expected to begin on 26 October, following a one-week interval after the announcement of the written results, the Commission plans.
This special BCS examination has been organised exclusively for recruitment to the general education cadre, with 683 vacant posts to be filled.
PSC sources have confirmed that over 312,000 candidates applied for the examination. That means, on average, 456 candidates competed for each position.
The recruitment circular was published on 21 July this year, and the MCQ-type written examination took place on 10 October, across multiple centres in Dhaka and other divisional cities.
A total of 176,670 candidates sat for the test, with a participation rate of 56.49 per cent.
