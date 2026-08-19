50th BCS: Second-phase viva voce to begin 25 August, check schedule
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the date and schedule for the second phase of the viva voce examinations for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment process.
The second-phase viva will begin on 25 August.
A total of 2,160 candidates who passed the written examination will take part in this phase.
The information was disclosed in a notice published on the BPSC website on Monday, 17 August.
Viva voce schedule
Dates: 25 August to 9 September 2026, excluding public holidays
Time: From 10:00 am
Venue: Bangladesh Public Service Commission headquarters, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka
Instructions for candidates
Candidates must submit the online form downloaded from the BPSC website, along with the required documents, to the relevant viva board 30 minutes before the scheduled examination time on the day of their viva.
Failure to submit the documents to the viva board within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of the candidate’s candidature, and the candidate will not be permitted to take part in the viva voce examination.
The first phase of the 50th BCS viva voce began on 11 August and will continue until 24 August 2026.
See the full notice and detailed schedule at the address here.