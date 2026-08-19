50th BCS: Second-phase viva voce to begin 25 August, check schedule

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the date and schedule for the second phase of the viva voce examinations for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment process.

The second-phase viva will begin on 25 August.

A total of 2,160 candidates who passed the written examination will take part in this phase.

The information was disclosed in a notice published on the BPSC website on Monday, 17 August.