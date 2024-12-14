BCS education cadre: 270 teachers become permanent
The government has made the job of 270 teachers from the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) education cadre permanent at various government colleges.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.
It said the job of 270 officials from the BCS education cadre have been made permanent since the date of their joining under rule No. 7 of the Bangladesh Civil Service Recruitment Rules 1981 and rule No. 8 of the Composition and Cadre Rules 1980 of the civil service (general education) cadre.