Teacher recruitment: 7th notice results published, 11,713 recommended

The results of the 7th Recruitment Notice (Special) to fill entry-level vacancies in private educational institutions were published today, recommending initially for the appointment of 11,713 candidates.

The Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has made this initial recommendations publishing results issuing a notification, according to a press release.

Another notification signed by Tasneem Zebin Binte Sheikh, director (Pedagogy and Educational Standards) of NTRCA, stated that the recommendations were made based on the merit and preference of candidates for first-time entry-level recruitment to MPO-listed vacancies in private educational institutions under the special recruitment.