Private educational institutions
Teacher recruitment: 7th notice results published, 11,713 recommended
The results of the 7th Recruitment Notice (Special) to fill entry-level vacancies in private educational institutions were published today, recommending initially for the appointment of 11,713 candidates.
The Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has made this initial recommendations publishing results issuing a notification, according to a press release.
Another notification signed by Tasneem Zebin Binte Sheikh, director (Pedagogy and Educational Standards) of NTRCA, stated that the recommendations were made based on the merit and preference of candidates for first-time entry-level recruitment to MPO-listed vacancies in private educational institutions under the special recruitment.
The notification further said that the selection process was completed automatically through Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s software, based on merit and candidate preference.
According to NTRCA, among the recommended candidates, 5,742 have been placed under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), while 4,255 in Madrasas, 354 in Technical Educational Institutions, and 1,362 in various affiliated institutions of Technical and Higher Education, Madrasas, and Technical streams.
Earlier, on 19 August 19 last, 41,627 candidates were recommended under the 6th recruitment notification. Subsequently, on December 9, 2025, “the new Private Teacher Registration Examination, Registration and Certification Rules, 2025” was published in the form of a gazette.
In line with these new rules, the 7th (Special) Recruitment Notice was issued on January 4 this year for candidates who passed the 17th and 18th Teacher Registration Examinations, whose certificates remain valid, and who are within the age limit of 35 years.
Following the collection of e-requisitions, a total of 67,130 vacancies were received from 19,208 educational institutions. Of these, 43 vacancies were cancelled, and applications were invited against the remaining 67,087 posts.
Between 10 January and 17 January, a total of 18,399 applications were submitted online. Out of these, 1,027 applications were cancelled due to index holding.
NTRCA confirmed that 11,713 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment from among the eligible applicants.
The notice added that the special recruitment process was completed in compliance with the new rules regarding registration examination and certificate validity. Selected candidates can check their results and further instructions through the designated link.
NTRCA has been continuously conducting recruitment processes to address teacher shortages in private educational institutions and ensure quality education.
The notification further mentioned that selected candidates can view their results on the official NTRCA website: www.ntrca.gov.bd and the designated Teletalk link: http://ngi.teletalk.com.bd.
Selected candidates and heads of concerned institutions can access detailed information by logging in with their respective user ID and password.
NTRCA also said that if any selected candidate or institution head does not receive the short message (SMS) on their mobile phone due to technical issues, they must check the results from the “7th Recruitment Recommendation Notice (Special)-2026” service box on the website.