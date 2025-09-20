Assistant teachers’ recruitment caught in complexities

On 28 August, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued the ‘Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025’. Three days later, on 31 August, an eight-member ‘Central Primary School Teacher Recruitment Committee’ was formed.

The Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education was appointed as Chairman of the committee, while its Member Secretary was designated as the Director (Policy and Operations) of the Directorate.

Other members included the Additional Secretary (Schools) of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the Director General (Revenue) of the Directorate of Primary Education, the Director General of the Bureau of Non-Formal Education, the Joint Secretary (Schools) of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, a representative from the Ministry of Public Administration (not below the rank of Deputy Secretary) and a representative from the Public Service Commission.