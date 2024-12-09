47th BCS: BPSC postpones submission of application
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the submission of online applications for the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams due to an unavoidable reason.
A PSC official confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The official further said the new date of application will be announced later.
A PSC notification on Monday said though submitting applications online for the 47th BCS was scheduled to begin from 10:00 am on 10 December and end on 11:59 pm on 31 December, it has been postponed due to an unavoidable circumstance.
It further stated that the new date of application will be announced soon.
The circular of the 47th BCS said as many as 3,487 will be recruited as cadres this time. Besides, another 201 people will be recruited as non-cadres.
Some new posts have been included in this BCS exam. The age of candidates has to be between 21 and 32.