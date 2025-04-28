46th BCS written exams postponed
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the written examinations of the 46th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service), scheduled to be begun on 8 May, due to unavoidable circumstances.
The PSC issued press release on Monday announcing the postponement.
Earlier on Sunday night, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain told a group protesters about the postponement of 46th BCS written exams on the Dhaka University campus.
A group of job seekers had gone on hunger strike on the Dhaka University campus for a couple of days placing a list of proposals on reform to the BPSC, as well as the postponement of 46th BCS written examinations.
Asif Mahmud said a high-level committee led by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, was also formed to discuss the proposals on reform to the BPSC.