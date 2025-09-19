47th BCS preliminary test today: Over 374,000 applicants, strict guidelines to follow

The preliminary examination (MCQ type) of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held today, Friday (19 September), from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities. Detailed seating arrangements, schedules, and instructions for conducting the exam have already been issued.

According to a press release issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on 16 September, candidates must enter the exam halls by 9:30 am. After that time, the gates will be closed and no one will be allowed entry.

A total of 374,747 candidates have applied to sit for the 47th BCS. The circular stated that the exam will recruit 3,487 cadre officers and 201 non-cadre officers, making a total of 3,688 recruits. This BCS also includes some newly introduced posts.