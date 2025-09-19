47th BCS preliminary test today: Over 374,000 applicants, strict guidelines to follow
The preliminary examination (MCQ type) of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held today, Friday (19 September), from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities. Detailed seating arrangements, schedules, and instructions for conducting the exam have already been issued.
According to a press release issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on 16 September, candidates must enter the exam halls by 9:30 am. After that time, the gates will be closed and no one will be allowed entry.
A total of 374,747 candidates have applied to sit for the 47th BCS. The circular stated that the exam will recruit 3,487 cadre officers and 201 non-cadre officers, making a total of 3,688 recruits. This BCS also includes some newly introduced posts.
Instructions for Candidates:
Candidates must enter the examination hall by 9:30 am. No one will be allowed entry after that time. Information about hall names and seat numbers will be sent in advance via SMS to candidates’ mobile phones.
Between 9:30 am and 9:55 am, answer sheets will be distributed among the candidates. The answer sheets will be in four sets (#1, 2, 3, and 4). Question papers will then be distributed at 10:00 am.
Carrying books, all types of watches, mobile phones, calculators, electronic devices, bank/credit card–like devices, jewelry, or bags into the exam hall is strictly prohibited. Any candidate bringing such items will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Candidates must not cover their ears during the test; ears should remain visible. Those who require hearing aids must obtain prior approval from the PSC, supported by a specialist physician’s recommendation.
The exam will consist of 200 MCQ-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, while each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 0.50 marks from the total score.
For candidates with disabilities, the PSC has arranged to provide scribes upon request. No one other than a PSC-appointed scribe will be allowed. Visually impaired candidates will receive 10 minutes of additional time per exam hour, while other disabled candidates will receive 5 extra minutes per exam hour.