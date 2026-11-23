According to the roadmap announced by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), the final results of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination were scheduled for publication by 26 November.

However, the commission will not be able to publish the results by the scheduled date. The BPSC has taken this decision to resolve the “repeat cadre” complication and prevent government posts from remaining vacant.

As a result, the commission's pledge to complete each BCS recruitment process within a year of publishing the circular will face a slight delay.

BPSC sources said preparations for publishing the final results had almost been completed.

However, publishing the 50th BCS results without waiting for the final gazette of the 46th BCS and reconciling candidates' joining records could leave between 200 and 250 cadre posts vacant.

Meanwhile, the commission's slight departure from its announced calendar has prompted mixed reactions and concerns among jobseekers.