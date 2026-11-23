50th BCS final results pending, awaiting publication of 46th BCS gazette
According to the roadmap announced by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), the final results of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination were scheduled for publication by 26 November.
However, the commission will not be able to publish the results by the scheduled date. The BPSC has taken this decision to resolve the “repeat cadre” complication and prevent government posts from remaining vacant.
As a result, the commission's pledge to complete each BCS recruitment process within a year of publishing the circular will face a slight delay.
BPSC sources said preparations for publishing the final results had almost been completed.
However, publishing the 50th BCS results without waiting for the final gazette of the 46th BCS and reconciling candidates' joining records could leave between 200 and 250 cadre posts vacant.
Meanwhile, the commission's slight departure from its announced calendar has prompted mixed reactions and concerns among jobseekers.
Awaiting the 46th BCS gazette and the repeat cadre problem
Several reliable BPSC sources said the final gazette of the 46th BCS could be published at any time. Once the gazette is published and candidates join their respective posts, the authorities will have an accurate account of the actual vacancies.
The commission will prepare its final recommendations for the 50th BCS after reconciling those figures. This is why it cannot publish the results by 26 November. However, commission sources confirmed that it would announce the results as soon as possible after the gazette's publication.
The “repeat cadre” and “lower cadre” issues have long posed challenges to BCS recruitment.
The problem arises when a candidate recommended for a particular post in an earlier BCS examination receives another recommendation for the same post or a “lower cadre” in a subsequent examination.
Such candidates do not join the newly offered posts, leaving valuable cadre positions vacant.
Statistics show that these complications leave an average of 200 to 250 posts vacant in each BCS examination. For example, among the 1,710 posts in the 44th BCS, around 400 candidates were repeat cadre candidates.
Despite years of hard work, hundreds of talented young men and women miss out on fair recruitment opportunities because of these irregularities.
At least 250 candidates may benefit
BPSC sources said that even if the commission waits for the 46th BCS gazette, it will not be possible to make the 50th BCS results entirely free of repeat cadre cases. The main reason is that the final gazette of the 47th BCS has yet to be published, and its verification process will require more time.
The BPSC will wait only for the 46th BCS gazette. Waiting for the 47th BCS gazette as well would further delay publication of the 50th BCS results.
As a result, around 500 jobseekers from the 46th and 47th BCS examinations combined faced the risk of missing out on recruitment because of repeat cadre and lower cadre complications.
However, the BPSC said this process would give at least half of them—250 eligible candidates—another opportunity to receive recommendations for cadre posts.
Although this will not completely resolve the problem, the commission considers it a partial solution.
The 50th BCS timeline and questions over adherence to the schedule
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the circular for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 26 November 2025, with the aim of completing one BCS examination each year under its “One BCS, One Year” initiative.
A total of 290,951 candidates applied for 2,150 posts. From the outset, the BPSC maintained a fast pace in publishing the results. The preliminary examination took place on 30 January this year, and the commission published the results just 11 days later, on 10 February.
The next stage, the written examination, took place between 9 April and 7 May. Despite challenges in evaluating answer scripts, the commission published the written examination results within just 77 days, on 23 July.
A total of 6,165 candidates qualified for the viva voce examination. The oral examinations began on 11 August and concluded within the scheduled timeframe. As the commission completed every stage on time, candidates were hopeful of receiving the final results on 26 November.
A candidate who appeared for the 50th BCS viva voce examination, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “The announcement to complete a BCS examination within one year had increased candidates' confidence in the BPSC. The commission should have maintained its announced calendar at any cost.”
Another jobseeker, however, supported the BPSC's decision, saying, “The results should be published only after resolving the repeat cadre issue.
This will create employment opportunities for many meritorious candidates. However, the process should not take too long. We want the final results of the 50th BCS to be published by December.”
Verification and gazette publication delays add to candidates' frustration
A jobseeker, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration saying, “Although the BPSC has conducted the examinations quickly, we are suffering because of the slow pace of verification and gazette publication by the Ministry of Public Administration.
The final results of the 46th BCS were published nine months ago. Yet, there is no satisfactory explanation for why the gazette has still not been published.
The authorities should complete the verification and gazette publication processes quickly. Otherwise, delays in one BCS examination will continue to hold up subsequent examinations.”
Asked about the scheduled timeframe for publishing the results and the overall situation, SM Matiur Rahman, the BPSC's Public Relations Officer said, “No final decision has yet been made regarding a specific date for publishing the 50th BCS results. The necessary activities for preparing the results are under way. We will announce the decision in due course once it has been finalised.”
Public administration experts believe that the initiative to prevent repeat cadre cases is reasonable, but the commission's failure to maintain its announced calendar reflects a degree of administrative failure.
They say that resolving the broader complications surrounding BCS recruitment requires the BPSC to maintain its punctuality while also accelerating the Ministry of Public Administration's verification and gazette publication processes.
Otherwise, it will remain difficult to break away from the long-standing practice of delays in one BCS examination holding up the next.