41st BCS results likely this week

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to publish the final results of 41st BCS exam this week.
Despite taking steps to publish the results last month, it couldn’t be done due to various complications, said PSC sources.
Sources said PSC was prepared to make recommendations for non-cadre recruitment of 40th BCS before publishing the results of 41st BCS.
But there arose complications centering the recruitment of 156 engineers under 40th BCS non-cadre.
That complication has not been resolved yet. That’s why PSC is trying to publish the results of 41st BCS before resolving the issues of 40th BCS. And all the preparations have been made accordingly.
In a recent special meeting of PSC it was also discussed that the results of one BCS exam will not be withheld for another one.
That source said that the results could be published any day of the current week.
The viva-voce of the 41st BCS ended on 26 June. The examinees now await the final results. PSC published the preliminary results of 41st BCS almost two years after the circular being published (at the beginning of August 2021). A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam and then took part in the written exam.
41st BCS written exam results were published on 10 November last year. As many as 13,000 examinees passed the exam. Written tests were held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres from 29 November to 7 December of 2021.
PSC published the circular of 41st BCS on 27 November of 2019. More than 400,000 candidates applied. Though it was stated that 2,135 cadres will be recruited in different posts through 41st BCS, it will now be increased to 2,505 cadres. Reportedly, 370 posts have been increased in the 41st BCS till now.