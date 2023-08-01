41st BCS results likely this week

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to publish the final results of 41st BCS exam this week.

Despite taking steps to publish the results last month, it couldn’t be done due to various complications, said PSC sources.

Sources said PSC was prepared to make recommendations for non-cadre recruitment of 40th BCS before publishing the results of 41st BCS.

But there arose complications centering the recruitment of 156 engineers under 40th BCS non-cadre.