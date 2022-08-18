PSC to publish BCS circular in November every year

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to issue the circular of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on a specific date every year from now on. It will include the schedule for the preliminary, written and oral examination. Sources in the committee formed by the PSC for BCS management confirmed this.

Until now there was no fixed date for publishing the BCS circular. The PSC used to issue the BCS circular at any convenient time for them. Now they have taken the decision to publish the circular on a specific date every year considering the convenience and proper preparation of the job aspirants.

As per the new decision, the BCS circular will be published on 30 November every year from now on. Lastly, the circular of 44th BCS was published on 30 November.