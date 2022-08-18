PSC to publish BCS circular in November every year

Asked about this, PSC chairman Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Various proposals were made regarding how to reduce the time of various stages of BCS examination in the meeting on BCS management. In the meeting, it was decided to publish the BCS circular, including exam dates of every phase, on 30 November every year. The examination date will be declared at the beginning to facilitate the preparation of the examination of the job seekers.
According to the new recruitment division of the Ministry of Public Administration they are in contact with various ministries to prepare a list of non-cadre vacancies in addition to the demand for vacant posts of cadre officers ahead of the 45th BCS. Some of these lists have already been prepared.
Md Abdus Sabur Mandal, additional secretary of the ministry, “Our division is working on preparing a list of vacant posts for the officials to be recruited through the 45th BCS. The number of posts is yet to be specified.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, two members of the BCS management committee said work is underway to determine a specific strategy to reduce the time between different phases of BCS. The results of the 44th BCS preliminary exam were published within just 25 days, which is a record in the history of PSC.
Sohrab Hossain said, “We want to continue the trend we set in publishing the result of the 44th BCS preliminary test. We will try our level best to finish the recruitment process in the shortest possible time.”
The plan for the schedule of different exams under the PSC this year has been finalised.
According to the sources in the BCS management committee, from now on, PSC will try to include the dates for the preliminary, written and oral examinations in every circular they issue. These dates will be fixed considering every possible aspect and highest efforts will be made to conduct the exam on these declared dates. Besides, it will be ensured that none of these examinations is disrupted by any other exams.