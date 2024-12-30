43rd BCS: Fresh gazette issued, 168 more left out
The public administration ministry on Monday issued a fresh gazette on the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Services (BCS), revoking a previous gazette issued on 15 October this year.
According to the new gazette, 1,896 candidates recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) for appointments in various cadres while 168 candidates previously recommended by BPSC have been left out.
The newly appointed candidates were ordered to join in their posts on 15 January.
Of the candidates dropped this time, 26 were from administration cadre, three from foreign affairs and eight were from police cadre.
The BPSC recommended appointing 2,163 candidates from the 43rd BCS in various cadres on 26 December 2023. The public administration ministry issued a gazette on 15 October this year dropping 99 candidates.
With Monday’s development, a total of 263 candidates were dropped from the PSC’s recommended list for 43rd BCS.