50th BCS preliminary exam syllabus published, see marks distribution

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the syllabus for the 50th BCS preliminary examination.

The detailed syllabus was released yesterday, Tuesday, on the PSC website.

According to the syllabus, the preliminary examination will be held for a total of 200 marks.

Of these, Bangla language and literature carries 30 marks; Bangladesh affairs, 25 marks; English language and literature, 30 marks; and international affairs, 25 marks.