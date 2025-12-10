50th BCS preliminary exam syllabus published, see marks distribution
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the syllabus for the 50th BCS preliminary examination.
The detailed syllabus was released yesterday, Tuesday, on the PSC website.
According to the syllabus, the preliminary examination will be held for a total of 200 marks.
Of these, Bangla language and literature carries 30 marks; Bangladesh affairs, 25 marks; English language and literature, 30 marks; and international affairs, 25 marks.
Geography (Bangladesh and World), environment and disaster management will carry 10 marks; general science, 15 marks; computer and information technology, 15 marks; mathematical reasoning, 20 marks; mental ability, 15 marks; and ethics, values and good governance, 15 marks.
The mark distribution system for the 50th BCS preliminary examination (MCQ) has undergone changes.
Marks have been reduced in three subjects, including Bangla and English. Conversely, three subjects have had their marks increased. The total marks remain unchanged.
The 50th BCS has a total of 1,755 vacant cadre posts. The number of non-cadre posts is 395. Through this BCS cycle, a total of 2,150 candidates will be recruited, combining cadre and non-cadre positions.
Mark distribution of 50th BCS preliminary exam
Bangla language and literature: 30 (reduced by 5 marks)
English language and literature: 30 (reduced by 5 marks)
Bangladesh affairs: 25 (reduced by 5 marks)
International affairs: 25 (increased by 5 marks)
Geography (Bangladesh and World), environment and disaster management: 10 (unchanged)
General science: 15 (unchanged)
Computer and information technology: 15 (unchanged)
Mathematical reasoning: 20 (increased by 5 marks)
Mental ability: 15 (unchanged)
Ethics, values and good governance: 15 (increased by 5 marks)
Applications for the 50th BCS began on 4 December. The application deadline is 31 December at 11:59 p.m. The tentative date for the preliminary examination is 30 January 2026.