Who to be PSC’s new chairman—civil servant, member or outsider?
Following the resignation of Professor Mobasser Momen, speculation is rife within the administration and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) over who will become its next chairman.
There is considerable discussion over whether the government will bring in someone from outside, appoint a retired civil servant, or select the new chairman from among the PSC’s existing members. However, the government has yet to make any formal decision on the matter.
Meanwhile, following Professor Mobasser Momen’s voluntary resignation as chairman, there is also speculation that several PSC members may step down voluntarily. A trusted source within the PSC is said to have confirmed the possibility.
However, until formal decisions are taken, neither the names of potential appointees nor reports of resignations can be confirmed.
The central question surrounding the appointment of the new PSC chairman is therefore whether the government will choose an experienced former civil servant, select a leader from within the existing commission, or appoint someone from an entirely different professional background.
Professor Mobasser Momen resigned as PSC chairman on 18 August. As of the morning of 27 August, no new chairman had been appointed.
In the interim, the established practice is to entrust the senior-most member with temporary responsibility for keeping the PSC’s routine operations running.