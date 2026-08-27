Who to be PSC’s new chairman—civil servant, member or outsider?

Meanwhile, following Professor Mobasser Momen’s voluntary resignation as chairman, there is also speculation that several PSC members may step down voluntarily. A trusted source within the PSC is said to have confirmed the possibility.

However, until formal decisions are taken, neither the names of potential appointees nor reports of resignations can be confirmed.

The central question surrounding the appointment of the new PSC chairman is therefore whether the government will choose an experienced former civil servant, select a leader from within the existing commission, or appoint someone from an entirely different professional background.