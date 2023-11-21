Recruitment test for govt primary school assistant-teachers on 8 Dec

The first phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2023 will be held on 8 December from 10:00am to 11:00am.

The decision regarding the recruitment test was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the secretariat with state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen in the chair on Tuesday, said a press release.

The first phase-recruitment test will be held at 535 centres under 18 districts in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet divisions where a total of 3, 60,697 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.