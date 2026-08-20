First 90 days in new job: What to do and what to avoid
The first day in a new job is usually busy. A new desk, new colleagues and new rules. Who does what, where each file is kept—everything is unfamiliar.
But the real test does not come on the first day. It comes during the first 90 days. These three months determine how successful you will be in the organisation in the long term.
A 2026 study by Gartner, the US-based technology and research organisation, says that an employee’s performance during the first 90 days depends on their work results, ability to adapt to the organisation and credibility.
Therefore, you should not regard the first three months merely as a “learning period”. Instead, consider them the best opportunity to prove yourself.
A 2025 study published in the globally renowned US research journal, “Journal of Management” provides a scientific explanation of this process.
The review, conducted by six researchers, including Talya N Bauer and Berrin Erdogan, analysed 256 studies from 33 countries, with a significant contribution from Asia.
The research found that the key to helping newcomers adapt quickly to the workplace is to actively seek information, seek support from experienced colleagues or mentors, regularly ask for feedback and build positive relationships with team members.
According to the researchers, gaining acceptance within the team and mastering one’s responsibilities ultimately improve job performance and satisfaction.
In Bangladesh, many people make hasty mistakes when they join a new job because they try to prove their abilities too quickly. However, with the right approach, any new employee can become well regarded by colleagues within a short time.
First 30 days: Understand first, and then show what you can do
Do not try to change everything as soon as you join a new workplace. Your main priority during the first month should be to understand the organisation. Learn about the office environment, your colleagues’ behaviour and your manager’s expectations. During this period, listen more and take notes on important information. Show that you are willing to learn quickly instead of asking the same questions repeatedly. Rather than trying to prove that you “know everything”, it is more important to demonstrate that you are “learning quickly”.
Days 30 to 60: Now make your mark
At this stage, identify the areas of responsibility that fall within your role in the organisation. Think about how you can minimise mistakes or save time.
However, instead of criticising your colleagues’ work, offer suggestions for improvement politely. Take on a small responsibility on your own initiative, complete it on time and demonstrate good results.
Days 60 to 90: Prove your competence
At this stage, you need to develop the ability to complete tasks independently. Once you finish a task, do not simply tell your boss, “It’s done”. Clearly explain the results you achieved and how you could improve them further in the future. Find creative ways to demonstrate your capabilities.
Six smart ways to stand out in your boss’s eyes
Understand the purpose of the work: Do not focus only on the deadline; understand why you are doing the task.
Ask questions after preparing: When you encounter a problem, think of a few possible solutions yourself before approaching your manager.
Promise less, deliver more: Tell your manager in advance if you cannot meet a commitment. Whatever you promise, strive to deliver even better results.
Admit your mistakes: Do not hide mistakes when they occur. Acknowledge them and suggest possible solutions.
Ask for feedback: Do not hesitate to ask, “How am I doing?”
Learn to work as part of a team: Instead of becoming merely your boss’s favourite, strive to become someone the entire team can trust.
Mistakes you should never make
Do not make harsh comments about the office rules or working environment on your very first day. Giving opinions without understanding the work or rushing to your manager over trivial problems are serious mistakes.
At the same time, hiding problems or sitting idle because you are afraid of making minor mistakes can cause significant damage.
International research and global workplace guidelines point to one clear message: the primary objective in a new job is not simply to please your boss. The real goal is to become the kind of employee who makes the boss think, “I can confidently entrust this task to them.”