First 90 days in new job: What to do and what to avoid

The first day in a new job is usually busy. A new desk, new colleagues and new rules. Who does what, where each file is kept—everything is unfamiliar.

But the real test does not come on the first day. It comes during the first 90 days. These three months determine how successful you will be in the organisation in the long term.

A 2026 study by Gartner, the US-based technology and research organisation, says that an employee’s performance during the first 90 days depends on their work results, ability to adapt to the organisation and credibility.

Therefore, you should not regard the first three months merely as a “learning period”. Instead, consider them the best opportunity to prove yourself.