46th BCS preliminary exam likely in April
The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination is likely to take place in the second half of April, particularly after 20 April, says the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) sources.
However, the commission will take some more time to make a final decision in this regard.
Multiple sources within the BPSC told Prothom Alo that the commission has initially decided to hold the preliminary test at the end of April, after the holy month of Ramadan.
Subject to moon-sighting, the month of fasting is expected to begin in March and the Eid-ul Fitr in the second week of April.
Concerns among candidates regarding the date of the 46th BCS preliminary examination have been mounting, with many expressing their apprehensions in different social media platforms and job groups.
Initially slated for 9 March, the 46th BCS preliminary examination date was deferred due to the city corporation elections in the eight divisional cities across the country.
A staggering 3,38,000 candidates have applied for the 46th BCS. The BPSC published the circular for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 30 November, with 3140 vacant positions under different cadres.
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.