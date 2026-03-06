Intel is my first workplace: Mohammad Mashrur Hossain

Mohammad Mashrur Hossain from Bangladesh is working as a metrology engineer at Intel, the world’s largest processor chip manufacturer. This talented young engineer, who completed his undergraduate studies in Bangladesh, is playing an important role in ensuring the quality of Intel’s most advanced chips before they reach the market. Alongside his work at Intel, he is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Tennessee on advanced semiconductor packaging, materials engineering and thermal management systems. In an interview with Prothom Alo from the United States, he spoke about the story behind building his career at Intel. The interview was conducted by Ishtiaq Mahmud.