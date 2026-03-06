Intel is my first workplace: Mohammad Mashrur Hossain

Which college and university did you attend?
I completed my higher secondary education at Lalmonirhat Government College in Bangladesh. Afterwards, I enrolled in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur. Two months after completing my undergraduate degree in 2021, I moved to the United States for higher studies. After completing my master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Washington, I started working at Intel as a metrology engineer. Intel is my first workplace. At present, I am pursuing a PhD at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, alongside my job.
What is metrology engineering?
Mohammad Mashrur Hossain: Metrology essentially refers to quality control systems used to ensure a product’s quality and reliability. We mainly test Intel’s chips to identify whether there are any defects. We then determine the nature of those defects and propose strategies for solving them. Based on those findings, the chips are produced again with improvements.
How did you join Intel?
After completing my master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, I began working at Intel as a metrology engineer in 2023. My research experience, analytical skills and ability to solve complex engineering problems at the production level were considered during recruitment. After joining Intel, I have been working on various projects including wafer-level packaging and process optimisation.
What are your main responsibilities at Intel?
The responsibilities of metrology engineers include wafer-level packaging metrology, defect characterisation and advanced process monitoring. One of my notable tasks is analysing the root causes of defects and carrying out data-driven process optimisation. In other words, after testing the chips, we determine what steps should be taken at the production stage to resolve defects. This is how the quality of the chips is improved. I mainly collaborate with integration engineers, process development engineers and production operations teams.
What advice would you give to those interested in working at Intel?
Technology companies worldwide generally recruit people who can think quickly and adapt easily. They also value the ability to work effectively in teams in complex environments. Therefore, I would advise Bangladeshi students who want to work at Intel to build strong foundations in mathematics, physics and programming. Along with analytical thinking and practical problem-solving skills, they should also gain technical experience.
Tell us about your family.
My father’s name is Miron Hossain. He is a marine engineer. My mother, Marufa Begum, is a homemaker. My younger brother, Mehran Hossain, is studying at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
What are your future goals?
My future goal is to contribute to innovation in the semiconductor industry through research on semiconductor packaging, advanced materials and thermal management.
Several institutions in Bangladesh are working in the semiconductor sector. What do you think about the future of Bangladesh’s semiconductor industry?
Since I moved to the United States in 2021, I do not have an accurate understanding of the semiconductor industry in Bangladesh. Therefore, it would be better for me not to comment on the matter.