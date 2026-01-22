50th BCS: 30 Jan preliminary exam not to be deferred
The preliminary examination of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) is scheduled to be held on 30 January. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has already completed all necessary preparations for the examination.
Despite demands from a section of jobseekers to postpone the test in view of the national election, the PSC has made it clear that the examination will be held as scheduled.
A group of job aspirants has demanded the suspension of all government recruitment examinations from 21 January to 12 February, citing the need to campaign in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and to ensure the participation of young voters.
Identifying themselves as “July fighters”, they submitted a memorandum to the chief election commissioner (CEC) on 18 January.
Responding to the issue, PSC public relations officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “The BCS examination will be held strictly according to the previously announced schedule. The Public Service Commission has completed all preparations to conduct the examination smoothly. There is no scope for postponement.”
Security and preparedness
The PSC has adopted the highest level of vigilance to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The constitutional body has already held coordination meetings with centre superintendents and duty magistrates in Dhaka and other divisional cities.
As part of the ongoing process, meetings will also be held with police personnel deployed at examination centres.
Strict monitoring measures are being put in place to prevent question paper leaks or any form of disorder.
Through the 50th BCS, the PSC aims to implement its “One BCS, One Year” objective.
Speaking about this, PSC chairman professor Mobasher Monem said, “We are viewing this BCS as a milestone. From the publication of the circular to the final results, we are working relentlessly to complete the entire process within 12 months. Our goal is to ensure a BCS free from session delays.”
Applications and vacancies
A total of 290,951 applications have been submitted for the 50th BCS, a significant decline compared with recent years. In the 47th BCS, for instance, 374,747 candidates had applied.
A total of 2,150 candidates will be recruited to cadre and non-cadre posts combined through the 50th BCS. Of the 1,755 cadre positions, the highest number, 650, will be recruited to the health cadre. In addition, 200 candidates will be appointed to the administration cadre and 117 to the police cadre. Among the 395 non-cadre posts, 71 are in the ninth grade.
Mark distribution and special instructions
In this year’s preliminary examination, five marks each have been reduced from Bangla, English and Bangladesh Affairs, while five marks each have been added to International Affairs, Mathematical Reasoning and Ethics.
Candidates with special needs who require scribes had been instructed to apply with the necessary documentation within the stipulated timeframe, which has already elapsed. The PSC will arrange scribes under its own management.
According to the Commission’s roadmap, written and viva examinations will be conducted as swiftly as possible following the completion of the preliminary test.