50th BCS: 30 Jan preliminary exam not to be deferred

The preliminary examination of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) is scheduled to be held on 30 January. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has already completed all necessary preparations for the examination.

Despite demands from a section of jobseekers to postpone the test in view of the national election, the PSC has made it clear that the examination will be held as scheduled.

A group of job aspirants has demanded the suspension of all government recruitment examinations from 21 January to 12 February, citing the need to campaign in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and to ensure the participation of young voters.