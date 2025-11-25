47th BCS: Routine and seat plan for written exam released

The written examinations for the posts under the technical or professional cadres will continue until 18 December.

Candidates sitting for the examinations scheduled between 27 November and 18 December must abide by a set of restrictions and regulations.

The use of mobile phones, watches, smartwatches, electronic devices and any other prohibited materials inside the examination hall is strictly forbidden.

The PSC further stated that if any candidate violates the rules or resorts to malpractice during the examination, their candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken.