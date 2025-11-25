47th BCS: Routine and seat plan for written exam released
The written examination for the 47th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) will begin on 27 November. The Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday released the schedule and seat plan for the written tests.
According to the notice, the examinations will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
The written examinations for the posts under the technical or professional cadres will continue until 18 December.
Candidates sitting for the examinations scheduled between 27 November and 18 December must abide by a set of restrictions and regulations.
The use of mobile phones, watches, smartwatches, electronic devices and any other prohibited materials inside the examination hall is strictly forbidden.
The PSC further stated that if any candidate violates the rules or resorts to malpractice during the examination, their candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken.
Schedule for compulsory subjects:
27 November: Bangla (001)
30 November: Bangla (002)
1 December: English (003)
3 December: Bangladesh affairs (005)
4 December: International affairs (007)
7 December: Mathematical reasoning (008) and mental skills (009)
8 December: General science and technology (010)
Examinations on cadre-specific subjects will begin on 10 December.
This year’s preliminary examination for the 47th BCS was held on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities.
Out of a total of 374,747 applicants, 10,644 passed the preliminary test. The PSC published the preliminary results on 28 September.
Meanwhile, for nearly a month, a group of jobseekers have been demonstrating for the written examination to be postponed to a “reasonable time”.
Their protest demonstrations in front of the PSC have since spread to several other parts of the country. The candidates have warned of going on hunger strike if the exam is not deferred.
In response, the PSC stated on Sunday (23 November) that the date for the written examination was fixed earlier and announced in advance. The roadmap for this BCS was published long ago and all preparations for conducting the examination have been completed. Therefore, postponement is not possible. The routine was published on Monday accordingly.